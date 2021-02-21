Interestingly, industry — led by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute — supported this move. U.S. manufacturers realized that our products would no longer be welcome in many other countries. Count that as a win for well-regulated global capitalism.
Similar pressure could nudge the United States toward a well-designed carbon tax. When the European Union and Canada roll out their carbon tax programs with so-called border adjustments (tariffs) on goods that come from non-taxing countries, U.S. exporters may begin to love a carbon tax of our own.
A carbon fee and rebate system is probably the most important step the United States can take to spur the innovation we need to draw down our greenhouse gas emissions. Make it revenue-neutral, make it fair, and make it work.
Matthew Mayers,
Winston-Salem, N.C.
The writer is a volunteer for
Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Consumer activism could have a real impact on the environment. Let’s all use the money we spend on groceries to exert market pressure on supermarkets to immediately fix leaks in refrigeration systems that release hydrofluorocarbons into the atmosphere and accelerate the pace of replacing these chemicals with less polluting ones.
Just as we have signs on restaurants that rate their cleanliness, let’s demand an environmental rating system for grocery stores that allows us to take our business to those stores that are helping address climate change, which hurts us, our children, our grandchildren and people around the world.
Evelyn Ganzglass, Washington
The writer is a member of Returned Peace Corps Volunteers
for Environmental Action.