Volunteers are trying to control invasives, but they are hardly making a dent. This year, Friends of Dyke Marsh volunteers removed more than 150 bags of English ivy climbing up trees. Another group has labored for six years to restore 10.2 acres in the lower Potomac Gorge.
The parkway has more than $700 million in deferred maintenance and limited resources to address this scourge. On May 13, Post gardening columnist Adrian Higgins reported in his Local Living column, “These native woodland plants deserve a spot in any garden,” that “the eastern United States has one of the richest natural troves of indigenous woodland plants in the world, all begging to be used in our gardens.”
We could all enhance our national parks’ ecological integrity by heeding Mr. Higgins’s sound advice.
Glenda C. Booth, Alexandria
The writer is president of Friends of Dyke Marsh.
