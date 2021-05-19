The George Washington Memorial Parkway is at risk of becoming “green but not a park” because invasive plants are overwhelming natives and threatening the park’s overall ecology, argued Walter Albano in his May 14 letter, “The parkway won’t be a park.”

The primary sources of many of these plants are land disturbance and home gardens full of invasive plants that spread aggressively. Because invasive plants are introduced into an environment in which they did not evolve, they typically have few controls. They can destroy native plants, contribute to insect and bird declines, alter nutrient cycling and impair forest structure, among other harms.

Volunteers are trying to control invasives, but they are hardly making a dent. This year, Friends of Dyke Marsh volunteers removed more than 150 bags of English ivy climbing up trees. Another group has labored for six years to restore 10.2 acres in the lower Potomac Gorge.

The parkway has more than $700 million in deferred maintenance and limited resources to address this scourge. On May 13, Post gardening columnist Adrian Higgins reported in his Local Living column, “These native woodland plants deserve a spot in any garden,” that “the eastern United States has one of the richest natural troves of indigenous woodland plants in the world, all begging to be used in our gardens.”

We could all enhance our national parks’ ecological integrity by heeding Mr. Higgins’s sound advice.

Glenda C. Booth, Alexandria

The writer is president of Friends of Dyke Marsh.