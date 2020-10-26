Prisons were never able to meet CDC guidelines when exposure meant 15 consecutive minutes in the presence of a novel coronavirus carrier. Now that we know those minutes need only be cumulative rather than consecutive, decreasing population density in prisons — where the transmission rate is five times and the death rate three times that of the general population — is the only viable tool at our disposal.
Most carceral interactions are brief but mandatory, and people in prison often do not get a choice to distance themselves from routine strip searches, escorts to access medical care and maintaining mandatory hygiene standards.
Since the emergence of the novel coronavirus, the use of solitary confinement has increased 500 percent. This practice is not only considered torture under the Geneva Conventions but is also incredibly inefficient and expensive to maintain. Instead, we should be lowering prison density and clear our jails and prisons of anyone who poses no immediate threat to public safety.
Johnny Perez, New York
The writer is director of U.S. Prison Programs for the National Religious Campaign Against Torture.