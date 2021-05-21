The May 20 Sports article “Water runs its course,” about threats to Kiawah Island and its championship golf course from the climate crisis, brought to mind the adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” According to the reporting, residents face a choice between spending billions of dollars in mitigation expense or abandoning the island. Nothing we could do today to combat the climate crisis will relieve them or countless others of dealing with that dilemma; climate change is a fact, and we’ve waited too long to stop it in its tracks.  

But it can and will get a whole lot worse if we fail to take bold action, starting now. One important step, already taken by other countries, is putting a price on carbon emissions so that users of fossil fuels pay for the hidden costs those fuels place on society — such as the need to rebuild Kiawah Island or abandon the homes and golf course now there. Treating the problem will be far less expensive in the long run than standing aside while the effects of climate change keep getting worse and worse and the costs of addressing them get higher and higher.

Richard Juhnke, Arlington