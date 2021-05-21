But it can and will get a whole lot worse if we fail to take bold action, starting now. One important step, already taken by other countries, is putting a price on carbon emissions so that users of fossil fuels pay for the hidden costs those fuels place on society — such as the need to rebuild Kiawah Island or abandon the homes and golf course now there. Treating the problem will be far less expensive in the long run than standing aside while the effects of climate change keep getting worse and worse and the costs of addressing them get higher and higher.
Richard Juhnke, Arlington