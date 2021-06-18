We cannot just wait for a bipartisan legislative solution to end this epidemic. Common-sense gun laws are only one part of a holistic solution that must include community-based action. Research by the Secret Service shows that gun violence is preventable if we know the warning signs and get help. It’s more important than ever to learn these signs and take them seriously. We must look out for one another to protect our children.
Mark Barden, Newtown, Conn.
The writer is co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise and
father of Daniel, who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.