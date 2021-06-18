The June 16 editorial “ ‘It’s disturbing, and it’s senseless,’ ” about how 2021 is on track to be the worst ever for gun violence in our nation, was simply stunning. The annual average number of Americans who are injured or killed by gun violence is horrifying. And we’re already nearing the annual average in June. This is a national public health crisis like no other — and, worse, it’s now the leading cause of death for children and young adults. Despite this disturbing trend, federal lawmakers have failed to act. Meanwhile, among the skyrocketing numbers of victims hurt or murdered by guns are more than 5,000 children. I know the relentless agony of having a child murdered in a mass shooting; an agony that’s quickly, sickeningly, becoming common.

We cannot just wait for a bipartisan legislative solution to end this epidemic. Common-sense gun laws are only one part of a holistic solution that must include community-based action. Research by the Secret Service shows that gun violence is preventable if we know the warning signs and get help. It’s more important than ever to learn these signs and take them seriously. We must look out for one another to protect our children.

Mark Barden, Newtown, Conn.

The writer is co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise and
father of Daniel, who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.