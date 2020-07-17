AD

Thanks for your advice, Mr. Giuliani, but I am not signing up for your clinical trials. I’ll stick with infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci.

AD

Les Greenberg, Marriottsville, Md.

Among those speaking for the White House supporting an emergency hydroxychloroquine reauthorization for treating the novel coronavirus are trade adviser Peter Navarro, a former economics professor, and Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s lawyer. Mr. Navarro referred to “media-induced hydroxy hysteria,” but previous well-controlled medical studies documenting a lack of efficacy and potential untoward effects led the Food and Drug Administration to withdraw authorization. The recent poorly controlled Detroit study is far from sufficient to renew authorization.

AD

Mr. Giuliani claimed, “They’ve thrown cold water on it [the Detroit study] because they are academics.” Medical experts use science and logical inference to guide data evaluations and decisions. Mr. Giuliani’s condemnation of previous test results as “silly” takes the illogical low road of ad hominem argument. If Mr. Giuliani had medical or statistical knowledge, he would understand that his, and his police officer friend’s, instances of taking the drug are insufficient to conclude that medical experts “don’t know what they are talking about” — or for public health policy enactment.

AD

Most concerning is that the White House trades on unfounded distrust of science, expertise and academia. Illogical arguments must be called out for what they are: nonsense. Our society must remember that qualified and able physicians and scientists have been at the forefront in our history of eradicating disease. Without public health policies based on science, our disastrous public health consequences will continue unabated.

Jonathan L. Katz, Columbia

AD

The July 11 front-page article about the difficulties colleges and conferences are facing in deciding how to accomplish college athletics this fall, “As hopes dim, college football could see season sacked soon,” caused me to dwell on the notion of how different all of this would have been had this nation owned up to the novel coronavirus immediately, and taken steps throughout the country to keep people in their homes and wearing masks when in public.

AD

The lack of such guidance from the country’s leaders, and their intransigence about taking even the most rudimentary steps to prevent the spread of the virus, has left us not only with the possibility of no college sports this fall — and its incidental devastating effect on the ability of colleges to continue to finance sports of any kind — but also made the United States the laughingstock of the world.

How different all of our lives would have been had someone who cared about the health and safety of the people of this nation been running the show.

AD

Henry D. Light, Charlottesville

The July 12 World article “The pandemic and the dawn of an ‘Asian Century’ in an Anglo-Saxon struggle” pointed out the failure of the United States and Britain to effectively deal with the novel coronavirus, compared with the more successful experience in Asia. The article suggested this virus failure is one indication of our overall decline.

AD

In the United States, one obvious reason for our virus failure is a president who rarely has worn a mask. Presidents are supposed to be leaders and encourage their citizens to do the right thing for the health of the country. Is President Trump too vain to wear a mask? Is he trying to show a super masculinity? Or is he trying to show that no one can tell him what to do because this is a country that preaches freedom? Gullible others follow him and refuse to wear masks in the name of freedom.

AD

Do other nations encourage unfettered freedom to the extent that we do? We highly value freedom, and we should, but what kind of a freedom does the United States sometimes unintentionally encourage? Too often, it is a childish freedom that ignores responsibility to others. This seems to be unique to our country, and it is difficult to deal with. But one thing we can all do is to put on our masks and behave like responsible adults.