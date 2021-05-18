Mr. Romney’s rhetoric is troubling at a time of rising anti-Asian violence in the United States. His muddled comparison of China to an “infection” and his claim that China seeks to “replace” us resemble common racist tropes that could imperil the safety of Asian Americans and foreign nationals.
The United States needs a pragmatic strategy that doesn’t depend on negating China’s growth. This should entail not only enhanced economic competitiveness and coordination with allies, but also dialogue with China to prevent conflict and promote cooperation on shared interests.
Rachel Esplin Odell, Washington
The writer is a research fellow in the Quincy Institute East Asia Program.