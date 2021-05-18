In his May 16 Sunday Opinion essay, “We ignore China’s rise at our own peril,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) indulged in exaggerated and dangerous fearmongering.

Some of China’s practices, such as its intimidation of Taiwan, its cyberespionage and its economic coercion of other countries, present a challenge to U.S. foreign policy. Likewise, its authoritarianism and crimes against minorities are an affront to human rights. But Mr. Romney exaggerated China’s power and aspirations. China faces enormous challenges in sustaining growth sufficient to support its aging population, and it spends far less on its military than the United States. That China represents an existential threat — a threat to the literal existence of the United States — is completely unfounded.

Mr. Romney’s rhetoric is troubling at a time of rising anti-Asian violence in the United States. His muddled comparison of China to an “infection” and his claim that China seeks to “replace” us resemble common racist tropes that could imperil the safety of Asian Americans and foreign nationals.

The United States needs a pragmatic strategy that doesn’t depend on negating China’s growth. This should entail not only enhanced economic competitiveness and coordination with allies, but also dialogue with China to prevent conflict and promote cooperation on shared interests.

Rachel Esplin Odell, Washington

The writer is a research fellow in the Quincy Institute East Asia Program.