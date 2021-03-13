The March 12 front-page article “GOP push imperils gains in voting rights” said “many states temporarily expanded mail and early voting in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the largest voter turnout in more than a century.” We don’t know for a fact that high voter turnout was caused by expanded access, and it’s common sense to think multiple factors were involved. For example, an extremely polarizing incumbent president was on the ballot; people had strong feelings about the pandemic and pandemic relief; and efforts to encourage voting were very aggressive. Any one of those things could have driven turnout, and all of them probably did.