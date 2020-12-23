I fear that if prayer is restricted to brick-and-mortar structures, millions of faithful throughout the world will be lost souls.
Gail Hermosilla, Arlington
As a lifelong Roman Catholic who in normal times actively worships in the Archdiocese of Washington, I am ashamed by the diocese suing the D.C. government over its updated coronavirus restrictions. This is about one thing: money. The archdiocese is petrified that too few parishioners will show up at Mass (including for Christmas) bearing offertory envelopes. But even if “pay, pray and obey” has any continuing relevance, it must be subordinated to D.C.’s legitimate efforts to protect public health. Kudos to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D); shame on the archdiocese.
Michael J. Grace, Arlington