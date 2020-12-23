I read with disbelief the Dec. 18 Metro article “D.C. eases limits on church capacity.” First, I was surprised to learn that the Archdiocese of Washington has nothing better to do than to file a federal lawsuit against the D.C. government and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). But more disturbing was the quote by Monsignor Walter Rossi, rector of the Basilica of the National Shrine: “I understand the mayor is trying to keep us safe . . . but people want and need to go to church. Especially in times like this, when prayer is vital.”  The clear implication here is that people “need to go to church” to pray. I attend virtual religious services and pray every week — from the safety of my home. 

I fear that if prayer is restricted to brick-and-mortar structures, millions of faithful throughout the world will be lost souls.  

Gail Hermosilla, Arlington

As a lifelong Roman Catholic who in normal times actively worships in the Archdiocese of Washington, I am ashamed by the diocese suing the D.C. government over its updated coronavirus restrictions. This is about one thing: money. The archdiocese is petrified that too few parishioners will show up at Mass (including for Christmas) bearing offertory envelopes. But even if “pay, pray and obey” has any continuing relevance, it must be subordinated to D.C.’s legitimate efforts to protect public health. Kudos to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D); shame on the archdiocese.

Michael J. GraceArlington