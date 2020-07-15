At the University of Virginia, where I teach, it makes little sense to have statues of Thomas Jefferson, a slave owner, at central sites in our landscape, as we try mightily to make our institution more welcoming and rewarding for the descendants of enslaved African Americans. Our mission to study and teach such topics as Jefferson and his legacy would be better achieved by removing such statues, forcing no one to ignore or worship them.

Richard Handler, Charlottesville

People are done with the semantic arguments from the right.

It is understandable why taking down statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson does not sit well with some people. It is also understandable why leaving up statues to memorialize slave owners does not sit well with other people.

Where is the statue of white people kneeling to Harriet Tubman or Sitting Bull? Where is the statue of John Brown raising his right hand?

In his July 10 column, Matt Bai mentioned Frederick Douglass’s speech at the unveiling ceremony of the Emancipation Memorial in Washington with the kneeling “freed” enslaved person. Mr. Bai should read Douglass’s July 5, 1852, speech, “The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro.”

The left is done playing by the rules of the right for political purposes. This revolution does not want to erase history. If anything, the left wants more history to be taught, not just the narrow view that everything this country has done is great.

We do not need statues to know history; if anything, those statues skew history. James Baldwin asked, “How much time do you want for your progress?” Well, Mr. Bai, how much time do you want? How much longer do you want us to wait for those sensitive suburbanites to understand?