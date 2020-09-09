Ban guns in public spaces.
Peggy Pridemore, Vienna
The writer is a volunteer member of Moms
Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
As a D.C. native and longtime resident of the area, I was saddened by the statistics for mayhem revealed for the poorest wards in the Sept. 5 Metro article, “D.C. gun drive called biased.” It should be bedrock policy that anyone who uses an illegal gun during the commission of a felony anywhere in D.C. should be refused bail and serve a minimum jail sentence if convicted. The poorest, most vulnerable among us have suffered enough.
Eric H. Weisblatt, Alexandria