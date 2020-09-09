Regarding Darrell A.H. Miller’s Sept. 6 Outlook essay, “Gun laws were meant to ban private militants. Now, our hands are tied.”:

Our hands are not tied. Regular citizens must regulate the lawlessness of so-called militias. As stated many times in the article, laws have been written for hundreds of years barring armed men from entering populated areas. Virginia is doing that now. The newly Democratic-majority state legislature passed laws in January that allow localities to pass their own gun bans on municipal properties and events. Falls Church and Alexandria have done this already. Now it is Fairfax County’s turn. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will be meeting about just such a proposal soon. As Del. Mark L. Keam (D-Fairfax), a gun owner himself, says, “Now that guns have moved from defensive to offensive use, they must be more heavily regulated.”

Ban guns in public spaces.

Peggy Pridemore, Vienna

The writer is a volunteer member of Moms
Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

As a D.C. native and longtime resident of the area, I was saddened by the statistics for mayhem revealed for the poorest wards in the Sept. 5 Metro article, “D.C. gun drive called biased.” It should be bedrock policy that anyone who uses an illegal gun during the commission of a felony anywhere in D.C. should be refused bail and serve a minimum jail sentence if convicted. The poorest, most vulnerable among us have suffered enough. 

Eric H. Weisblatt, Alexandria