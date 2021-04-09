If the government of the United States were to collapse — an event that today is no longer inconceivable — the results would be cataclysmic. Yes, people who call themselves Americans and who speak English would continue to populate this land, and American civilization would endure in some form or other. America, however, would probably break up into smaller, mutually antagonistic countries that would be less capable of defending either American freedom or the freedom of other peoples around the world. An America that cannot manage its own affairs will be one that enables foreign powers to manage them for us.
Paul Rood, Silver Spring