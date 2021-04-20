Such a statement heard in mid-2002 by Osama bin Laden or Ayman al-Zawahiri would surely have caused them to chuckle and quote Mark Twain, because al-Qaeda was not destroyed; it simply relocated east, into bin Laden’s old mujahideen stomping grounds. Mr. Bush promised “we’re going to smoke them out.”
An enemy is most open to destruction while fleeing prepared positions, which is what the al-Qaeda/Taliban forces did in the face of the Northern Alliance offensives that were “force-multiplied” by U.S. air power and Special Operations Command assistance. But then what? Where were the military forces needed to interdict those retreating enemy caravans?
The Bush administration had ridiculed former president Bill Clinton’s retaliation against al-Qaeda’s 1998 embassy attacks as firing “a $2 million missile at a $10 empty tent” but was itself guilty of putting half-million-dollar smart bombs on their targets but not even a company of U.S. combat troops astride the routes from Kabul, Kandahar or Jalalabad. Those escaping al-Qaeda/Taliban combatants lived to fight not just other days, but other decades.
Ralph Frank Camilli, Annandale