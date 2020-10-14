It is especially disheartening for young women in science, technology, engineering and math to see how little credibility is given to some of the top experts in their fields based on one X chromosome and the traditional idea that men are more authoritative and knowledgeable than women. Parents might tell a daughter that “female” doesn’t equal inferior; she can achieve her dreams and be respected. But many of those same parents, both male and female, would refuse to believe a female scientist in favor of a less qualified man.
Gender discrimination is already illegal, but we still need to rid ourselves of the unconscious bias that courses through society, so future generations of women don’t have to face these same challenges.
Micaela Wells, Annandale