Gender equity has increased in recent years, but maybe not as much as we thought. The Oct. 9 news article “Experts say women excluded from virus coverage” outlined some of the inequities that female health-care professionals and scientists face while battling covid-19.

Media coverage of the pandemic has disproportionately featured male experts over more qualified women, and women have been largely excluded from decision-making at the national level. Even when they do speak up, they are doubted, harassed or largely ignored.

It is especially disheartening for young women in science, technology, engineering and math to see how little credibility is given to some of the top experts in their fields based on one X chromosome and the traditional idea that men are more authoritative and knowledgeable than women. Parents might tell a daughter that “female” doesn’t equal inferior; she can achieve her dreams and be respected. But many of those same parents, both male and female, would refuse to believe a female scientist in favor of a less qualified man.

Gender discrimination is already illegal, but we still need to rid ourselves of the unconscious bias that courses through society, so future generations of women don’t have to face these same challenges.

Micaela Wells, Annandale