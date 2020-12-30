Daniel Immerwahr stated in his Dec. 27 Outlook essay, “History isn’t just for patriots,” that “a proud citizenry will more readily uphold the country’s institutions, respect its laws and do so with a sense of shared purpose.”
This is a curious statement in light of our past four years. We presumably created a “proud citizenry” out of an assortment of curated facts that passed for “history” this past century. The actual historical record would indicate that such national pride could muster this shared sense of purpose only when it was directed to people who looked like me (White). Additionally, approximately half of our current voting citizenry is quite tolerant of a lawbreaking president, the brutalization of our institutions and a political party that cannot tell the truth to its own constituency.