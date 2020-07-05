I continue to be surprised (and chagrined) by the number of people on the street and otherwise in public who are not wearing masks. And I wonder what their rationale is, and what the epidemiologists and other novel coronavirus experts think of the rationale. Do non-mask-wearers think the whole thing is overblown? Or a hoax? Are they convinced they are not carriers and spreaders? Do they think if they do catch it, they’ll survive quite well? Is it exceptionalism, individualism, libertarianism, don’t-give-a-damn-ism? Is it purely ignorance? Where do they get their information about the virus and about what to do and not do? Do they not get information, period?