Wearing a mask is generally protection to limit spreading the virus. And it is, for me, then, a sign of social care and solidarity with the more vulnerable. (Transparency: I am in the high-risk category, age 75, recent heart valve replacement.) I have often wished for a reasonably large survey that measures and specifies to a reasonable degree what people actually are thinking and, therefore, where we stand with each other. And that, possibly, could then lead to more effective messaging to the public in general.
Mark E. Hoelter, Washington
The Post has run excellent articles on the possibility and probability of price gouging and profiteering in the sale of medicines and materials to fight the novel coronavirus, including the July 2 news article “Government weakens safeguards in deals with drugmakers, advocates say.”
Congress should enact legislation to reestablish the Renegotiation Board to recover for the public and the treasury excess profits on essential health supplies. Between 1942 and the late 1970s, the tiny government agency audited essential World War II and Cold War defense contracts to recover billions and billions in excess war profiteering. Similarly, there should be a way to prevent pandemic profiteering and price gouging. In our capitalist system, profits are part of the process, but profiteering can and should be prevented on life-essential medicines and supplies.
Bill Vaughan, Falls Church