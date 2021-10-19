Ms. McArdle’s caution about youthful idealism and its influence on current Democratic political operations should be well taken. We need the energy, inspiration and idealism of our youth, but they must be tempered with the experience and wisdom of maturity and the sound of other voices. Frequently The Post fails in its obligation to these essential concerns, and Ms. McArdle’s caution about the media also applies to The Post. Democrats and the “liberal press” need to heed her advice. Our country cannot afford another McGovern moment.
Kathryn Winthrop, Washington