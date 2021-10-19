Megan McArdle’s Oct. 16 op-ed, “Democrats cannot afford to cater to only the hyper-educated,” brought to mind my youthful idealism. George McGovern and Richard M. Nixon were running for president in 1972. As with many other well-educated voters, I opposed the Vietnam War and saw McGovern as the ideal candidate, a savior from the war devastating our society and a proponent of liberal causes. I gave my heart and soul to his campaign. Living in an antiwar and liberal bubble, I was shocked and devastated when he lost. He carried just one state out of 50, giving Nixon a historic landslide vote. 

Ms. McArdle’s caution about youthful idealism and its influence on current Democratic political operations should be well taken. We need the energy, inspiration and idealism of our youth, but they must be tempered with the experience and wisdom of maturity and the sound of other voices. Frequently The Post fails in its obligation to these essential concerns, and Ms. McArdle’s caution about the media also applies to The Post. Democrats and the “liberal press” need to heed her advice. Our country cannot afford another McGovern moment.

Kathryn Winthrop, Washington