For politicians, climate change is a political battle cry as long as it helps at the voting booth. The sad reality for these politicians is that climate change has costs. So when actions are taken to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, supply is cut, prices increase, and votes are lost.
Rather than stating the obvious economic truth regarding the costs of fighting climate change, the president is blaming oil companies and treating high gas prices as unrelated to the urgent climate change problem.
Though The Post recognizes that the president’s release of strategic oil reserves will provide only a day and a half of the nation’s oil supply, it joins the political bandwagon by suggesting the United States increase domestic oil production as a “transitional policy.” In other words, let’s once again kick the can down the road.
Either we are going to pay the price to lower carbon emissions or not, but it’s time we stopped talking about the problem and actually did something about it.
Edward Basile, Washington