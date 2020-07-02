And then there’s the unfortunate reality that, for some of our most challenged students, school may be their only safe place — and a caring teacher may be the only stable adult in their lives. Teachers (and teachers unions) need to remember that it’s not about us. Sure, there may be some risk to reopening with in-person classes, but we can’t carry on with ineffective distance learning while waiting for a vaccine. We owe it to the kids who need us — and their parents, who pay our wages — to go back to the classroom and do our jobs face-to-face and in person.