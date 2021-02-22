I have always admired David Ignatius’s insightful reporting and analysis, and I mostly agree with his Feb. 17 op-ed, “Only the truth will keep Trump away.” However, in his discussion of Republican grievances voiced during the second Trump impeachment, I think he mischaracterized the reaction of Democrats to the 2016 presidential election. There was a call to resist by the millions who marched the day after the inauguration. But it was an appeal to oppose the inherent corruption and cruel policies President Donald Trump inevitably inflicted on our country. If ever a party had a legitimate reason to feel robbed after its candidate won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, it was the Democrats. Yet the results of the 2016 election were accepted and were never seriously (and certainly not violently) challenged. As for Republicans’ cries of Democratic hypocrisy, that’s some chutzpah! It’s hard to garner any sympathy for their whataboutisms, particularly that Democrats were on a “witch hunt” and out to get Mr. Trump, when the previous Democratic president and his moderate policies were opposed at about every turn by the recalcitrant Republicans.