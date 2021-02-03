Kudos to E.J. Dionne Jr. for highlighting in his Feb. 1 op-ed, “Pick one: The filibuster or democracy,” the coming Republican assault on state voting rights. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court will continue to reinforce states’ rights to set election rules.
Democracy reformers would benefit from a “democracy scorecard,” an objective way to monitor, compare and rank states on how well they measure up to democracy’s best practices. Freedom House has developed a time-tested methodology for ranking the level of democracy in countries of the world. With some modification, this methodology could be used to rank democratic practices in individual states. A biennial report, issued at the opening of the next round of campaigning, could serve as a guide for reformers seeking to strengthen state-level democratic institutions.