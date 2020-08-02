I applaud E.J. Dionne Jr.’s July 30 op-ed, “The Republican Party proves it cannot govern,” exposing the dysfunction and divisiveness that has come to define the Republican Party and paralyze our federal government. Sadly, and what is far more alarming, is that regardless of the outcome of November’s elections, 40 to 50 percent of Americans appear still prepared to go to the polls this fall — to endorse this behavior and the party’s ongoing enablement of an administration defined by lies, deception, hatred, racism, greed and authoritarianism. 

For what purpose, and to what end? Look in the mirror, America.

Steve Graul, Reston