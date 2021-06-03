If a carbon price is needed (I believe it is), it isn’t obvious that a tax is the right approach. Carbon pricing schemes in the United States are mainly “cap and trade,” which ensures that emissions will decrease and doesn’t permit industries to buy their way out of compliance. Studies show the effectiveness of these schemes comes largely from investment of proceeds in mitigation, hence their renaming as “cap and invest.”
Carbon pricing can be indiscriminate, reducing emissions where it is cheapest or most expedient and leaving them unchanged, or possibly higher, elsewhere. There is evidence that this can lead to greater environmental inequities than the well-documented ones we have now.
The editorial did readers a disservice by suggesting that a carbon tax is a magic wand that will solve this crisis. The problem is complex, and the solution must be as well.
Donald M. Goldberg, Chevy Chase
The writer is executive director of the Climate Law & Policy Project.