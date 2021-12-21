In addition to Joseph G. Allen’s suggestions for fixing the coronavirus playbook, one practical fix would be to ensure wide availability of affordable rapid antigen tests. I just returned from a visit to the Netherlands, where rapid antigen home (self) tests are widely used before visiting family and friends (by both parties), after exposure to a confirmed covid-positive individual and when feeling under the weather. The use of these tests is fully integrated in the national response: It is easy and quick to make an appointment for a free confirmatory test, should a home test be positive, or five days after an exposure to confirm a negative home test and end quarantine early. Home tests, which provide results within 15 to 30 minutes, perform remarkably well compared with PCR antigen tests, are readily available at supermarkets, in pharmacies and online, and are reasonably affordable at roughly $3 a test — a far cry from the roughly $10 to $24 a test in the United States, if you can even find one.