Mr. Allen’s piece suggested what many public health experts have been saying all along: Tackling this virus requires effective governmental leadership. There is, as he says, a “hierarchy to control strategies,” and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must do more to communicate clearly about how protective each strategy is and to provide guidance on how we might effectively layer them. N95s are useful as one-way personal protective equipment: They should be made freely available to all who want them. Ventilation and air filtration can protect people from airborne diseases, including the coronavirus: Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations should include standards for ventilation in every industry, and governmental programs must support technological transitions required for air cleaning.
It is true, as Mr. Allen wrote, that vaccination has changed the game: It has turned focus inappropriately on individual intervention rather than on public policy. The coming year must be the year that we act collectively and demand more of our leaders.
Zoey Thill, New York
In addition to Joseph G. Allen’s suggestions for fixing the coronavirus playbook, one practical fix would be to ensure wide availability of affordable rapid antigen tests. I just returned from a visit to the Netherlands, where rapid antigen home (self) tests are widely used before visiting family and friends (by both parties), after exposure to a confirmed covid-positive individual and when feeling under the weather. The use of these tests is fully integrated in the national response: It is easy and quick to make an appointment for a free confirmatory test, should a home test be positive, or five days after an exposure to confirm a negative home test and end quarantine early. Home tests, which provide results within 15 to 30 minutes, perform remarkably well compared with PCR antigen tests, are readily available at supermarkets, in pharmacies and online, and are reasonably affordable at roughly $3 a test — a far cry from the roughly $10 to $24 a test in the United States, if you can even find one.
Johannes van Dam, Rockville