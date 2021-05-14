That’s a strange thing to say when they have all been elected to govern. Our country needs their attention, their integrity and their courage. We need them all to rise above the potential political fallout to confront both the strategic issues of our time — climate, infrastructure, immigration and justice; and the immediate — economic recovery from the pandemic. We need them to collaborate, to put aside differences and focus on the greater good for the country, not just their party. We need them to listen to each other and find common ground. We need them to write logical, fair policies; to solve problems; to make decisions; to act. It is not about “winning back the majority” but about solving the important issues of our country — tactical actions linked to strategic plans, developed to resolve problems. We need a larger, strategic focus. We need truth and honesty. We need commitment and fairness from and for all Americans.