I am a WeChat user. I am fully aware of the potential costs and benefits of this app. I use it to communicate with friends in China and to follow social trends and news, well aware of the sources. The WeChat ban would prevent me from getting software updates needed to fix vulnerabilities that make the app more secure.
This ban would infringe on the First Amendment rights of millions of Chinese Americans; 122 Chinese American organizations have asked for a reversal of this order. This ban would also harm U.S. businesses that conduct their China-related businesses using WeChat.
I care a great deal about national security and data privacy. Cambridge Analytica’s harvest of data from millions of Facebook users for political purposes did not result in a ban of Facebook. There have been no reports of data breaches or nefarious data use by WeChat. Where are the rule of law and due process here? If the Trump administration is truly concerned about national security, it should work on enacting comprehensive surveillance reform and consumer data privacy protection applicable to all apps.
Wanda Tseng, Rockville