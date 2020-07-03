Regarding the June 28 editorial “A whiff of Islamophobia”:

I agree with the condemnation of Stafford County’s thinly veiled attempt to manipulate zoning laws to discriminate against the local Muslim community’s effort to build a larger cemetery. It’s no surprise that the Justice Department and advocates of the community have filed suit against Stafford County for this blatant violation of civil rights. Stafford County’s sudden and arbitrary amendments to its zoning laws will not survive scrutiny under the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000, which “protect[s] individuals, houses of worship, and other religious institutions from discrimination in zoning and landmarking laws.” The act demonstrates the value of robust federal standards to safeguard rights when state and local government actors perpetuate a violation.

Congress would do well to consider the success of the act when considering police reform. The most promising remedy for this crisis, and the only one that can achieve results with alacrity, is federal in nature. Banning chokeholds and establishing a national database to track police misconduct, among a laundry list of urgent measures, cannot wait for the gradual awakening of consciences on the state and local level. We need federal action now, a Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act for police reform, if you will.

Irfan Murtuza, Rockville