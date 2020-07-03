Congress would do well to consider the success of the act when considering police reform. The most promising remedy for this crisis, and the only one that can achieve results with alacrity, is federal in nature. Banning chokeholds and establishing a national database to track police misconduct, among a laundry list of urgent measures, cannot wait for the gradual awakening of consciences on the state and local level. We need federal action now, a Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act for police reform, if you will.
Irfan Murtuza, Rockville