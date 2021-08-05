Both community-based and institutional-based mental health services are needed to deliver the right service in the right setting at the right time. Without a strong community-based system that supports individuals where they live, there is no way to avoid unnecessary and prolonged institutionalization.
A well-trained mental health workforce would include a broad range of skills from peer support to prescribers of medications. The immediate funding focus appears to be on providing incentives to work within the state system.
The number of mental health workers must increase to fix the problem. It is essential that some of these one-time federal funds be used to create a mental health workforce “highway” analogous to the tech talent pipeline that will provide the necessary talent and skills to meet the current and growing need. A state-level entity with the authority to align educational pathways, credentialing, licensing and public-sector payment policies must be created to harness this highly fragmented system. Without this course of action, mental health service in Virginia is likely to continue along its current path.
William A. Hazel, Oakton
The writer, a former secretary of Virginia health and human resources, is senior deputy executive director of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.