We know the president did not submit to a coronavirus test on Sept. 29, the night of the debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Mr. Trump’s entourage in the audience declined to wear masks. The president announced his positive test for coronavirus a few days later. He now claims to have beaten the virus. But when was the first day the president was infectious? Did he pick up the virus with the attendees at his Rose Garden event the previous Saturday? Did he get the virus at the debate? How long will he be infectious?
The American public needs to know when Mr. Trump was first positive so the individuals who came in contact with him can be appropriately tested. The coronavirus is equal-opportunity, even if the American health-care system is not.
Rosanne Hurwitz, Rockville
The writer is an epidemiologist and lawyer who previously worked in the federal government.