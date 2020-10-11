Physician to the president Sean Conley needs to be honest with the media and the American public. The question of President Trump’s last negative coronavirus test is not irrelevant or subject to health privacy laws. The president waived any claim of privacy a long time ago when he went out in public, without a mask, and against the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. When and how was the president infected?

We know the president did not submit to a coronavirus test on Sept. 29, the night of the debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Mr. Trump’s entourage in the audience declined to wear masks. The president announced his positive test for coronavirus a few days later. He now claims to have beaten the virus. But when was the first day the president was infectious? Did he pick up the virus with the attendees at his Rose Garden event the previous Saturday? Did he get the virus at the debate? How long will he be infectious?

The American public needs to know when Mr. Trump was first positive so the individuals who came in contact with him can be appropriately tested. The coronavirus is equal-opportunity, even if the American health-care system is not.

Rosanne Hurwitz, Rockville

The writer is an epidemiologist and lawyer who previously worked in the federal government.