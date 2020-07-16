The Cares Act passed in March provided $16 billion for the Strategic National Stockpile. As of June, only $6.8 billion had been spent to replenish the stockpile. The Defense Production Act has been invoked for ventilators and N95 masks but not for increasing the supply of personal protective equipment to the needed level. It is urgent that the nation acquire the supplies needed for immediate use and rebuild the stockpile.
A recent report by nine members of Barack Obama’s President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology who worked on pandemic issues described how to do so. In the next stimulus bill, Congress should appropriate $30 billion for federal and state stockpile replenishment and preparedness. Within 30 days of its passage, the Department of Health and Human Services, with input from other federal agencies, governors, mayors and an independent bipartisan advisory group, should submit a detailed spending plan to Congress.
It is past time to start taking the stockpile problem seriously.
Susan L. Graham, Orinda, Calif.
Maxine Savitz, Los Angeles
The writers are former members of Barack Obama’s President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and members of the National
Academy of Engineering.