The cleansing of our American heritage by the wholesale removal of statues that offend the politically correct of the current hour is troublesome. Kathleen Parker laid out a good case in her June 24 op-ed, “The mob has come for thee, Teddy Roosevelt.”

Yes, I am in favor of removal of monuments to the Confederacy, which venerate it as some noble cause now suffused into Southern pride and culture. Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee are historical figures who should be in history books and their statues in museums. They represent, along with the Confederate flag, a festering wound of racist provocation to the African American community, particularly poignant in the era of the death of George Floyd.

Teddy Roosevelt is another matter. The “mob” should take the time to read the Edmund Morris biographies on the man or watch the Ken Burns documentary on the Roosevelts to learn of this most remarkable yet humanly flawed individual whose accomplishments are staggering. If there is no line that can’t be crossed, or no limit to find absolute purity of our past great leaders, bring out the sandblasters as Mount Rushmore will be next.

Thomas Caso, Centreville

In his June 25 Thursday Opinion column, “The funny exception to Trump’s dislike for losers,” Max Boot offered a good standard by which to judge who in American history should be celebrated with monuments or whatever: We are all flawed, but we are not all traitors.

Harry Flickinger, Gaithersburg