Teddy Roosevelt is another matter. The “mob” should take the time to read the Edmund Morris biographies on the man or watch the Ken Burns documentary on the Roosevelts to learn of this most remarkable yet humanly flawed individual whose accomplishments are staggering. If there is no line that can’t be crossed, or no limit to find absolute purity of our past great leaders, bring out the sandblasters as Mount Rushmore will be next.
Thomas Caso, Centreville
In his June 25 Thursday Opinion column, “The funny exception to Trump’s dislike for losers,” Max Boot offered a good standard by which to judge who in American history should be celebrated with monuments or whatever: We are all flawed, but we are not all traitors.
Harry Flickinger, Gaithersburg