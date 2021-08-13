The Aug. 8 Washington Post Magazine article “In rural Texas, green vs. green” poorly captured the fundamental issues related to solar development and loss of green space. Other serious overriding questions about society’s approach to solar, climate change and the environmental equity exist.

For example, the “Amazon Arlington Solar Farm Virginia” project with Dominion Energy, one of many proposed installations, further shrinks the irreplaceable green space in Virginia. Arlington County documents promised “solar panels only in non-forested portions of the landscape.” Actual environmental impacts from construction included loss of acres of trees and obliteration of established local ecosystems performing climate mitigation functions and other environmental benefits. This environmental disregard also has financial costs that are just beginning to be publicly documented.

Lopsided environmental equity is also an unrecognized impact of rapid solar development. Have urban areas taken on their full responsibility to solve their own energy needs close to home rather than degrading other locales? NIMBY forces the effects on others.

A former solar policy professional, I’m a keen supporter of solar when applied appropriately. I encourage the public and The Post to examine both the broader concerns and local impacts mounting closer to home than Texas.  

Mary Glass, Arlington