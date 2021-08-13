Lopsided environmental equity is also an unrecognized impact of rapid solar development. Have urban areas taken on their full responsibility to solve their own energy needs close to home rather than degrading other locales? NIMBY forces the effects on others.
A former solar policy professional, I’m a keen supporter of solar when applied appropriately. I encourage the public and The Post to examine both the broader concerns and local impacts mounting closer to home than Texas.
Mary Glass, Arlington