Also, where are the warnings for U.S. spectators? At the PGA Championship, fans crowded the fairways without masks. Madison Square Garden was devoid of social distancing during NBA playoff games. There were no masks or social distancing precautions for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders boxing match in Texas with more than 73,000 spectators. Major League Baseball has reduced coronavirus restrictions. In Michigan, attendance restrictions and mask-wearing end on July 1, three weeks before the Olympics.
Overall, the United States has about 90 times Japan’s active infection rate. Japan will only have domestic fans, no international spectators. Also, daily testing of participants will help mitigate global spread. For safety’s sake, we believe all competitors, support staff and officials should be vaccinated. But, Japan’s Olympics are designed to be much safer than our sporting events. We should follow their lead.
Linn Goldberg, Lake Oswego, Ore.
The writer is a former United States Anti-Doping Agency doping control
officer and fellow of the American
College of Sports Medicine.
Louis Speizer, Flemington, N.J.
The writer is a physiologist.