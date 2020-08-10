Regarding the Aug. 6 front-page article “Across U.S., online schooling is likely to remain a struggle”:

It is hard to imagine many professional jobs today that don’t require online work and online meetings and collaboration, in local contexts and across the world. Are we teaching students how to function in the world we live in, even without the novel coronavirus? All faculty education programs should have required courses in online teaching and students in online learning, even in elementary school. These age/subject-appropriate segments should be built into every class, on some level. 

Long ago, I developed courses taught by distance learning when there were limited tools and limited bandwidth. The tools were primitive, but they worked. Every time there was a snow day, my classes went on. The tools change, and the subject matter dictates which type of online learning will work best. But knowing how to operate in a virtual environment is essential in the 21st century. It is a frame of mind that needs cultivation as well as how to use the tools. 

Faculty and students need to be flexible and know how to function in a business world, a global world and during difficult times. They need the tools to do this effectively in a changing, technological world and not just in a crisis. I talked about this in the 1990s.

Virginia Montecino, Odenton