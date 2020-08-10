Long ago, I developed courses taught by distance learning when there were limited tools and limited bandwidth. The tools were primitive, but they worked. Every time there was a snow day, my classes went on. The tools change, and the subject matter dictates which type of online learning will work best. But knowing how to operate in a virtual environment is essential in the 21st century. It is a frame of mind that needs cultivation as well as how to use the tools.
Faculty and students need to be flexible and know how to function in a business world, a global world and during difficult times. They need the tools to do this effectively in a changing, technological world and not just in a crisis. I talked about this in the 1990s.
Virginia Montecino, Odenton