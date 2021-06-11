Many of our families have been working for generations to help the country live up to its ideals. Now it is clear to all that systemic problems require systemic remedies. Fortunately, it is part of the American character to be adaptable.
We Americans are ready to form a more perfect union. Together, we can figure out and choose the changes we want to finally make the real America match the America in our hearts.
We should be brethren and sistren in democracy. We could have each other’s backs. Let’s make America come true for all of us!
Susan Tipton, Potomac