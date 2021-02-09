Though abuse can also occur at home, a family environment has proved to create the best outcomes for children, with the right support and resources. Many national governments, including the one in Kenya, are reforming national child protection and care systems. One of the reform efforts includes expanding family-strengthening services to prevent children from going to orphanages in the first place.
In Kenya and elsewhere, the effects of the coronavirus on families are creating additional pressure to provide family-based alternatives to orphanages. Governments, donors and civil society must act quickly to ensure that our failure to protect the most vulnerable children never happens again.
Anne Smith, Baltimore
The writer works for Catholic Relief Services as the global director for the Changing the Way We Care initiative.