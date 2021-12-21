The International Atomic Energy Agency is a vital part of restoring the original 2015 nuclear deal because of its monitoring role. Thankfully, Iran agreed to allow the IAEA to replace cameras at a centrifuge factory that had been damaged, reportedly by Israeli sabotage. To get the slow-moving Vienna talks to show real progress, however, the Biden administration should go beyond threats of censure by the IAEA Board of Governors and offer Iran concrete incentives, including unfreezing a portion of Iranian oil revenue in countries such as South Korea and letting them be used to purchase vaccines and other humanitarian goods.