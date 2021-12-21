The International Atomic Energy Agency is a vital part of restoring the original 2015 nuclear deal because of its monitoring role. Thankfully, Iran agreed to allow the IAEA to replace cameras at a centrifuge factory that had been damaged, reportedly by Israeli sabotage. To get the slow-moving Vienna talks to show real progress, however, the Biden administration should go beyond threats of censure by the IAEA Board of Governors and offer Iran concrete incentives, including unfreezing a portion of Iranian oil revenue in countries such as South Korea and letting them be used to purchase vaccines and other humanitarian goods.
Iran has suffered grievously from U.S. sanctions imposed by a cruel and capricious Trump administration. The Biden administration should show the Iranian people that it cares about their plight even as it seeks a way back from the nuclear brink with Tehran.
Barbara Slavin, Washington
The writer is director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council.