My father, an erudite and cultured man and a respected anesthesiologist, always explained that ignorance was the root cause of these incidents. But his wise words could not mitigate the pain I felt years later when a neighbor, a White woman, remarked that my newborn baby looked Asian but that “maybe she will grow out of it.”

AD

AD

Who will march for Asian Americans? I will.

Coco Kim, New York

The March 20 editorial “Say their names” was powerful. These recent spikes in hate speech and aggression toward Asians are disgusting. They show what former president Donald Trump’s big, hateful mouth has wrought.

The hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been skyrocketing since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago, and the country cannot be silent in the face of hate and violence. AAPIs have been blamed, scapegoated, harassed, verbally assaulted, physically assaulted and killed. What transpired in Atlanta was heinous. The victims must not be forgotten, and the shootings must be condemned. Our society must not tolerate violence, xenophobia and bigotry toward the AAPI community because of fearmongering and misinformation.

AD

AD

Kent Wang, Potomac Falls

Reading Cecilia Kim’s March 19 Friday Opinion essay, “I grew up in the South. As an Asian, I was never welcome,” brought tears to my eyes. I am so very sorry for the ignorance and racism of this country and for any part I played in my life contributing to this national disease. Former president Donald Trump stirred up a hornet’s nest during his presidency, and especially during the coronavirus pandemic, with his despicable Asian slurs, but it is clear from Ms. Kim’s article and the recent atrocities committed against the Asian community that the nest was there all along.