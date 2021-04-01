I appreciated Joseph Blocher’s March 28 Outlook essay, “American cities traditionally regulated guns. Now most can’t.” He clearly explained the role of state preemption laws in preventing sensible gun control. If not for state preemption laws, cities and towns could pass “measures that could prevent death and injury — and allow citizens to move through public space without fear.”

In 2018, after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., the city of Boulder, Colo., banned assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines within its city limits. In 2021, just a few days before a young man allegedly massacred 10 people with an assault-style weapon in a Boulder grocery store, a state court struck down the ordinance. 

The judge, justifying the decision said, “tourists may be dissuaded from visiting the area to avoid prosecution for otherwise lawful possession of a firearm.” I want that judge to know that I would be much more likely to visit a city that implements sensible gun laws.

I’m guessing cities could effectively increase tourism by marketing their cities as fun and safe. I can’t speak for everyone, but I want to enjoy my vacation and return home safely!

Bernadette Wagner,

Hagerstown, Md.