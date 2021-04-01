In 2018, after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., the city of Boulder, Colo., banned assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines within its city limits. In 2021, just a few days before a young man allegedly massacred 10 people with an assault-style weapon in a Boulder grocery store, a state court struck down the ordinance.
The judge, justifying the decision said, “tourists may be dissuaded from visiting the area to avoid prosecution for otherwise lawful possession of a firearm.” I want that judge to know that I would be much more likely to visit a city that implements sensible gun laws.
I’m guessing cities could effectively increase tourism by marketing their cities as fun and safe. I can’t speak for everyone, but I want to enjoy my vacation and return home safely!
Bernadette Wagner,
Hagerstown, Md.