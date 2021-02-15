I am reminded of the words spoken by Sir Thomas More at his 1535 trial for treason, in Robert Bolt’s play “A Man for All Seasons.” Upon noting that Richard Rich, the individual whose false testimony would lead to More’s conviction and eventual beheading, had been provided with a Welsh Chain of Office as a reward for his perjury, More proclaimed, “It profit a man nothing to give his soul for the whole world . . . but for Wales?” To Sens. Graham, Cruz, Lee, et al., I can only echo More’s admonishment and ask . . . but for Mr. Trump?

Scott Kenyon, Vienna

Thanks to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), we have a new definition of chutzpah: a juror who causes an impeachment trial to be delayed until the obviously guilty accused official’s term has expired and then declares himself unable to convict because the obviously guilty official is no longer in office.

There is nothing funny, however, about the despicable spectacle of the Senate’s second acquittal of former president Donald Trump. The House impeachment managers offered a compelling, closely argued, irrefutable account of Mr. Trump’s multiple, grievous and ultimately deadly derelictions of duty. Mr. Trump’s defense team, meanwhile, appeared to have been recruited from the Philadelphia firm of Four Seasons Total Lawyering. But again, all but seven of the Senate Republicans disgraced themselves and our nation with their cowardly fealty to Mr. Trump, an insult made worse by Mr. McConnell’s disgusting effort to weasel out of his and his party’s complicity.

Mr. McConnell may not be able to declare the correct verdict on Mr. Trump, but history will most certainly do so on him and his party.

Beryl Lieff Benderly, Washington

I knew that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had played an artful trick on then-Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) when Mr. McConnell would not bring the Senate back and said delaying the impeachment would cause no problem. Very clever. It seems Mr. McConnell had planned to have the Republican Party acquit former president Donald Trump and then scathingly admit all of the terrible atrocities that Mr. Trump did.

Sure, Mr. Trump could face civil and criminal charges and, after being found guilty, could face imprisonment. None of that would be the equivalent of being found guilty and being impeached by his own party. That would be the same as being banned from his own tribe. That would follow Mr. Trump forever.

Albert Jacobs, Silver Spring

The Senate just demonstrated that impeachment — the constitutional remedy for removing a rogue president and the key to consent of the governed — is a joke. In so doing, it transformed the presidency into a power center completely without limits and accountability, a result that destabilizes the careful balance of our three-branched government. The Senate has enabled a presidency that is nearly indistinguishable from a despot’s rule — the very thing that drove our Founders to declare independence and launch this nation, the object that our Founders worked hardest to avoid when designing the people’s governmental structure and authorities. In short, the Senate has effectively rewritten the Constitution without benefit of pen, ink, authority or permission. We should not be okay with that.

Impeachment is hard, involving difficult choices; it requires personal integrity and honor. Or, it should. Despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) full-throated agreement that the 45th president had indeed committed impeachable offenses, 43 GOP senators (including their leadership) could not find the courage and personal integrity to hold the former president accountable. The ruin that his cult of personality will bring to the GOP and the nation is dangerous.

They had the chance — and the duty — to stop it, hold him accountable and bar a dangerous autocrat from future office. But they didn’t do it. A police officer was killed, and many more were seriously injured trying to protect members of Congress from then-President Donald Trump’s insurrection; and yet, they still didn’t do it. We should not be okay with that: Shame on them; shame on us for tolerating them.

T.S. Baxter, Columbia

Given the previous impeachment “trial” and the recent Republican acquittal of former president Donald Trump, I think The Post should change its slogan to “Democracy Dies in the Senate.”

Wiley Miller, Jefferson

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) spoke for me last week in presenting and summarizing eloquently and thoughtfully the case against former president Donald Trump. I, as an American, am eternally grateful. History will judge those who chose to look the other way and failed to vote to convict; once the vote was cast, so was their place in history, for all time, for all subsequent generations to see.

This country will never forget Jan. 6, 2021, and we will never forget Mr. Trump’s moral depravity and the depravity and cravenness of those U.S. senators who voted to acquit.