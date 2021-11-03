Ironically, it is the Democrats’ proposals that would offer parents real relief. Benefits such as family and medical leave, financial support for children and universal pre-K could relieve unbearable pressure on parents, helping them choose what’s best for their families. Mr. Youngkin and the Republicans offer nothing but false solutions.
In her book “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” Heather McGhee argued that racism keeps Americans from having the “nice things” other developed countries enjoy — from universal health care to public swimming pools. Mr. Youngkin’s campaign showed how it’s done.
Laurie Mazur, Takoma Park