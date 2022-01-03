Lee Epstein, Silver Spring
I’d like to add my two cents to George F. Will’s “year of weird speaking.” Why have we abandoned the simple, direct and accurate word “contact” for the frothy, feel-good and many times completely inappropriate “reached out to”? The print media has completely abandoned the simple word “contact.”
In 1920, Warren G. Harding misstated the word “normality” as “normalcy.” Why has it become an accepted substitute? Cheers to infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci, a precise public speaker, for not succumbing.
Patrick Morris, Bethesda