In his Dec. 30 op-ed, “Farewell, 2021, year of weird speaking,” George F. Will made a point regarding some of the language used by progressives in 2021. I am at a loss, however, as to why there was no room for mention of the language choices made by “conservatives.” For example, the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were, according to GOP leaders, merely “tourists.” Or, the free and fair 2020 elections, as amply demonstrated by numerous recounts and litigated in the courts, were “stolen” — except where Republicans won. Or, Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Greg Abbott (R-Tex.) and others are not actually causing extensive health system collapse, as well as suffering and death; they are simply “defending freedom.” One could go on. Is Mr. Will blind to such language, or is it somehow a social imperative for him to deride or ridicule only the speech of liberals?