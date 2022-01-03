In his Dec. 30 op-ed, “Farewell, 2021, year of weird speaking,” George F. Will made a point regarding some of the language used by progressives in 2021. I am at a loss, however, as to why there was no room for mention of the language choices made by “conservatives.” For example, the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were, according to GOP leaders, merely “tourists.” Or, the free and fair 2020 elections, as amply demonstrated by numerous recounts and litigated in the courts, were “stolen” — except where Republicans won. Or, Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Greg Abbott (R-Tex.) and others are not actually causing extensive health system collapse, as well as suffering and death; they are simply “defending freedom.” One could go on. Is Mr. Will blind to such language, or is it somehow a social imperative for him to deride or ridicule only the speech of liberals?

Lee EpsteinSilver Spring

 I’d like to add my two cents to George F. Will’s “year of weird speaking.” Why have we abandoned the simple, direct and accurate word “contact” for the frothy, feel-good and many times completely inappropriate “reached out to”? The print media has completely abandoned the simple word “contact.”

In 1920, Warren G. Harding misstated the word “normality” as “normalcy.” Why has it become an accepted substitute? Cheers to infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci, a precise public speaker, for not succumbing.

Patrick  Morris, Bethesda