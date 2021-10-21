The Oct. 15 Metro article “Dulles center’s Afghan effort gets its due” captured the quick action and humanity of State Department employees and the 300 U.S. Agency for International Development volunteers dispatched to the Dulles Expo Center to welcome thousands of arriving Afghan evacuees. Their resourceful response will hopefully be replicated many times over in the coming months as our fellow citizens in communities throughout the nation help our Afghan guests begin new lives. They, too, will deserve the thanks of a grateful nation.