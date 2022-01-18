As noted in the column, the pandemic has provided some flexibility for people, yet the pressure remains. With more than 330 million coronavirus cases worldwide, many corporations and governments had to consider issues such as that of an overworked populace and find alternatives. However, several solutions have been temporary.
Luisa constantly fulfills requests without taking breaks, which only adds to her overall stress that flows out in tears throughout “Encanto.” Stress can be relieved only if its source is addressed in some manner. Workers must be helped by those who control their jobs, and they must also be helped by their communities. Though the article says to begin with a “thank you,” I think it would be wise to go beyond and actively participate in community activities and offer solace when anyone seems to be under pressure.
Audrey Czarnecki, McLean