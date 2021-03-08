Simply put, our country is in the midst of a national water crisis: crumbling pipelines and infrastructure, rampant lead and chemical contamination, and unaffordable bills for countless struggling families.
Thankfully, there is a clear path forward to safe, dependable and affordable water for all — we just need the political will to follow it. The Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity and Reliability (Water) Act, introduced in Congress by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Reps. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), would provide $35 billion a year to refurbish and rebuild infrastructure, improve water quality and provide relief for households facing service shut-offs due to unaffordable bills. Grave crises require robust solutions. The Water Act is needed — now.
Wenonah Hauter, Washington
The writer is executive director of Food & Water Watch.