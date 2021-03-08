Regarding the March 2 news article “In Jackson, Miss., days drag on without running water”:

The heartbreaking scenes playing out in Jackson — weeks without running water, food shortages and a deepening public health disaster — may seem unique and unheard of in America. Yet, because of decades of austerity and neglect from the federal government, this catastrophe could happen virtually anywhere, at any time.

Simply put, our country is in the midst of a national water crisis: crumbling pipelines and infrastructure, rampant lead and chemical contamination, and unaffordable bills for countless struggling families.

Thankfully, there is a clear path forward to safe, dependable and affordable water for all — we just need the political will to follow it. The Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity and Reliability (Water) Act, introduced in Congress by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Reps. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), would provide $35 billion a year to refurbish and rebuild infrastructure, improve water quality and provide relief for households facing service shut-offs due to unaffordable bills. Grave crises require robust solutions. The Water Act is needed — now.

Wenonah Hauter, Washington

The writer is executive director of Food & Water Watch.