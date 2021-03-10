Second, the article suggested that President Biden is sparking a dangerous crisis at the border. People don’t upend their lives and trek to the United States based on our border enforcement policies; they decide to flee danger and destitution because they have few other choices. And recent studies prove immigrants’ contributions to U.S. culture and the economy once they settle here. Should immigration levels rise as we institute humane solutions policies, we all benefit.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was quoted in the story saying the administration will treat minor migrants “with humanity and respect.” We will hold them to that as they reconstitute our immigration system.
Jim Bernfield, New York
The writer is a senior vice president for Human Rights First.