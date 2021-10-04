Like it or not, we have all been drafted into this war. The only weapons we have are social distancing, masking and, thankfully, the vaccines. We have a duty to take up those arms to defend ourselves and each other. Those of us who choose not to fight are guilty of desertion. Those who are not true to this cause, who deny their duty to fight and encourage others to do the same are giving aid and comfort to our enemy — which is an act of treason. This war cannot be won by allowing so many of us to commit these transgressions without consequence.