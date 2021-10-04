Regarding Monica Gandhi’s Sept. 26 Outlook essay, “We’ll have to live with covid forever. But the pandemic will end.”:

The public health, medical and political communities are failing us. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is waging a savage war against mankind. The number of deaths in the United States now amount to 700,000, which is more than the military lost in both world wars, Korea and Vietnam combined. This does not include the casualties of those who will suffer the long-term effects of the disease.

Like it or not, we have all been drafted into this war. The only weapons we have are social distancing, masking and, thankfully, the vaccines. We have a duty to take up those arms to defend ourselves and each other. Those of us who choose not to fight are guilty of desertion. Those who are not true to this cause, who deny their duty to fight and encourage others to do the same are giving aid and comfort to our enemy — which is an act of treason. This war cannot be won by allowing so many of us to commit these transgressions without consequence.

Leo Fishel, Chevy Chase

The writer is an in-house consultant with the Federally Qualified Health
Center program.