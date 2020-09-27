Kudos to E.J. Dionne Jr. for his excellent example of “language matters” in his Sept. 24 op-ed, “Don’t give in to judicial bullies.”

The stunning hypocrisy of the Republicans who denied a vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland, but who then promised to vote on President Trump’s unknown nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is indeed a continuation of Republican packing of the Supreme Court with rigidly conservative justices. Expanding the Supreme Court to restore a measure of impartial justice to the court, and to restore the intended checks and balances envisioned by the Founding Fathers, would not be your typical “court-packing.”

Margaret McKelvey, Arlington

Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes once said: “The great thing in this world is not so much where we stand, as in what direction we are moving.” He understood that the Supreme Court of the United States must always be moving gently in the same direction as our society. We presently have four Supreme Court justices whose views on issues as diverse as human dignity and environmental degradation are far from the American mainstream. A fifth could push us over the precipice.

Once before in U.S. history, the court strayed from the direction of the American people. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) may not be quite old enough to have known Roger B. Taney, but hopefully the name Dred Scott will ring a bell.

If Mr. McConnell is not constrained by more principled Republicans, we will, once again, test whether our nation can long endure.

Bill Beck, Fredericksburg