Margaret McKelvey, Arlington
Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes once said: “The great thing in this world is not so much where we stand, as in what direction we are moving.” He understood that the Supreme Court of the United States must always be moving gently in the same direction as our society. We presently have four Supreme Court justices whose views on issues as diverse as human dignity and environmental degradation are far from the American mainstream. A fifth could push us over the precipice.
Once before in U.S. history, the court strayed from the direction of the American people. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) may not be quite old enough to have known Roger B. Taney, but hopefully the name Dred Scott will ring a bell.
If Mr. McConnell is not constrained by more principled Republicans, we will, once again, test whether our nation can long endure.
Bill Beck, Fredericksburg