In the Aug. 22 Outlook essay “Afghanistan is not the country the Taliban last ruled, says novelist Khaled Hosseini. Will that matter?,” Mr. Hosseini described the society that developed after the Taliban fell. Seventeen years ago this month, I arrived in Kabul for an assignment with the U.S. Embassy. Streets were crowded with traffic. Shops, markets and restaurants were open. Everyone seemed to be glued to a cellphone. About 750,000 refugees would return home that year. Programs supported by nongovernmental organizations taught women to read. Children walking to school flowed along the sidewalks, and many had backpacks.  

I had a chance to travel in Afghanistan and realized it wasn’t like this throughout the country. When I came home in 2005, however, I thought the country was generally moving in the right direction, although it had much work to do. I never thought the conflict would end as it did.

Those kids I saw walking to school are now young adults. Many of them probably have started families and careers. I imagine that some of them are in the crowds pressing against the fence at the airport in Kabul. I hope the Taliban realizes what an asset these educated young people and the more experienced people in government, business and the professions are to Afghanistan. However, like Mr. Hosseini, I am not optimistic.

William SchofieldWashington