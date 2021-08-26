I had a chance to travel in Afghanistan and realized it wasn’t like this throughout the country. When I came home in 2005, however, I thought the country was generally moving in the right direction, although it had much work to do. I never thought the conflict would end as it did.
Those kids I saw walking to school are now young adults. Many of them probably have started families and careers. I imagine that some of them are in the crowds pressing against the fence at the airport in Kabul. I hope the Taliban realizes what an asset these educated young people and the more experienced people in government, business and the professions are to Afghanistan. However, like Mr. Hosseini, I am not optimistic.
William Schofield, Washington