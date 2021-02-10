Myron Beckenstein, Silver Spring
Michael W. McConnell and Ken Gormley’s Feb. 8 op-ed, “Yes, the Senate has the power to try Trump,” was a sound and very originalist analysis of why the Senate can and should try former president Donald Trump on the House’s article of impeachment.
As a former trial lawyer, I respect those senators who in the past few weeks have honored their duty as jurors not to decide the case before hearing the evidence, much to the frustration of many in the media.
I might have gone further than Mr. McConnell and Mr. Gormley: On Jan. 26, the Senate decided the constitutional argument. Any criminal or civil jury would be instructed to decide the case on the law, as instructed by the court, and the evidence, as jurors evaluate under that law. Any senator who decides the trial that began this week based on the constitutionality argument will be violating the oath to decide the impeachment on the law and the evidence.
Philip N. Davey, Norfolk